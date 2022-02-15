National Bonds is going global with its fintech solutions to support the Islamic Finance Industry
Al Manassah joins forces with Freya Capital Sdn Bhd in Malaysia with its liquidity management solutions
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between National Bonds Corporation of UAE (National Bonds) and Freya Capital Sdn Bhd, Malaysia (Freya), the alliance will take this state of the art Sharia-compliant solutions to the new frontiers.
The MoU will foster the growth of the Islamic Digital economy in Malaysia and South East Asia, opening doors to collaboration with regulators, financial institutions, and corporations. The technology-based solution adheres to the Islamic finance guidelines and supports liquidity management through its efficient portal to potential partner government institutions and financial institutions in the region.
"We are delighted to announce our relationship with Freya Capital in Malaysia and look forward to working with them on their transformational journey using the pioneering Al Manassah platform. This strategic partnership will support our ambition of bridging the gap in international markets for a reliable 24/7 Islamic Fintech platform to address to the ever-changing dynamics of the finance world," said Rehab Lootah, Deputy GCEO, National Bonds.
"The National Bonds - Freya partnership is a powerful combination, bringing together deep skills in business and technology strategy. We are confident this will help accelerate the growth of Islamic Digital Economy not just in Malaysia, but also in the South East Asia region to enhance and improve access to finance and the efficiency of markets", said Amelia Tan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Freya Capital Sdn Bhd.
The assembly of the two parties resulted in a comprehensive approach to a more efficient future that paved the way for joint ventures and expanded global presence.
The dignitaries representing National Bonds on the occasion were Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO, Rehab Lootah, Deputy Group CEO, Hani Hussein, Group COO, Saqib Mahmood, Group CCO. Ms Amelia Tan, Founder and CEO of Freya Capital Sdn. Bhd was present in addition to officials from Malaysia Digital Corporation (MDEC), Ts. Encik Mahadhir Aziz, CEO and Mr. Gopi Ganesalingam, Chief Digital Industry Officer.