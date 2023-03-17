UAE visa: Free entry to North Macedonia announced for certain passport holders

The requirements are explained in this step-by-step guide to Mohap's new digital service
The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of North Macedonia signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) pertaining to entry visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports, a step that aligns with continuous development and enhancement of their bilateral relations, to achieve the shared interests of both peoples and nations.
In accordance with this MoU, holders of diplomatic and special passports from the UAE shall be granted visa-free entry to the Republic of North Macedonia.
The memorandum was executed on behalf of the UAE by Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and on behalf of the Republic of North Macedonia by Abdulqader Memedi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE.
This MoU serves as a testament to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of North Macedonia and aims to facilitate travel between the two nations.
This measure represents a significant step towards fostering mutual cooperation in various fields, including politics, economy, culture, education, and other areas of shared interest.
