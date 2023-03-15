UAE to introduce new freelance work permits for 'all skill levels'

It is expected to be rolled out by the third quarter of 2023, according to a top government official

File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 3:40 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 4:01 PM

The UAE is set to introduce a flexible work permit that will allow people of all skills to take up freelance jobs in the country, a minister told Khaleej Times.

This new permit — which is expected to be rolled out by the third quarter of 2023 — enables freelancers to work within the country or from any part of the world,

Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said this new permit — which is expected to be rolled out by the third quarter of 2023 — enables freelancers to work within the country or from any part of the world.

“We are going to introduce something new which is the freelancing work permit for all skill levels...Besides high-skilled people, low-skilled people can have flexible work permits that allow them to work for themselves and work with others — as long they are within the umbrella of the law and have done the proper registration with the ministry," Al Awar said on the sidelines of the ‘Remote’ forum held on Wednesday in Dubai.

"This will hopefully come out this year by the end of third quarter.”

The minister also reaffirmed that new policies are being developed to support all kinds of flexible and remote work.

In April 2022, the UAE announced a raft of new visas and residency permits that are expected to benefit the country’s economy while attracting and retaining new talent and skilled workers from all over the world.

With such flexible work permits, talents won't have to be tied to employers. "In the new policy, you work for yourself. It’s an adhoc job where you decide (what kind of work you wish to take up)," the minister explained.

Such a setup presents some advantage to companies, too, he added. "Some employers feel that this is more economical for them because they don’t have to take risks and decide if they want to continue with an employee or not. On the other hand, the employee is not tied to one type of organisation. This will enhance productivity in the labour market increasing people’s value in the workforce.”

ALSO READ: