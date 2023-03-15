Dubai to allow some employees to work from public libraries, says top official

According to research, nearly 33% of interviewers make their decision about a candidate in the first minute and a half of a job interview. Make your 90 seconds count with the help of the following Do’s and Don’ts of attending job interviews.
Starting March 16, some employees in Dubai will be allowed to work remotely — specifically from the emirate's public libraries, a top government official revealed on Wednesday.
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work, told Khaleej Times that they are launching this initiative for the Dubai Government's employees, giving them the flexibility to work from libraries.
"With the public libraries close to people’s homes, this will allow [the staff] to actually work closer to their residences, and also within an environment that is truly enlightening and inspiring," Al Olama said on the sidelines of the 'Remote' forum held on Tuesday.
"We are going to look at new tools, new systems and new pedagogy to actually manage this," he added.
The goal, the minister said, is to enhance individuals' well-being.
"Just think about it this way: Today, we go to the office and there are certain standards that are applied like having a proper desk, keyboards or chairs that ensure that people do not get health issues or health problems. If you're working from your bed, for example, at home or in an environment sitting on the sofa, and slouching down, this will create a burden rather than an advantage for the government to spend more on health insurance."
When asked if the new initiative could be available to private sector employees, Al Olama said: "So, we need to make sure that the standards that we put in place eliminate such issues. We lead by example, but we will not force the private sector to do anything that will impact their profits.”
More to follow
ALSO READ:
According to research, nearly 33% of interviewers make their decision about a candidate in the first minute and a half of a job interview. Make your 90 seconds count with the help of the following Do’s and Don’ts of attending job interviews.
Jobseekers must frame their resumes in such a way that AI tools can push their applications to the top
Firms receive over 200 applications a day; they use AI to sort through the resumes and pick the most relevant
Employees in the country say they have become more productive and relaxed since the shift was implemented in 2022
Study shows which sectors and roles employees are most likely to be recruited into
Globally, hiring sustained its momentum throughout the year, as 89% of all contracts were for remote roles
Residents take up part-time work in addition to their main jobs
Dubai ranked the best destination for holidaymakers in the world in 2023, for the second year in a row