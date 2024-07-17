UAE: Over 400 Emiratis hired in private healthcare

UAE temperatures cross 50°C: 6,000 workers to learn how to save colleagues in case of heat stroke
There will be free medical checks and food gifts, too, along with awareness sessions that will promote a healthy lifestyle
The private healthcare sector has hired 425 Emiratis after signing Studying Citizen Employment Contracts.
This comes after they enrolled in Nafis’ National Healthcare Programme, the The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed.
The Ministry said efforts are “currently under way to employ more than 1,600 UAE citizens enrolled in the programme.”
The authority said it collaborated with Nafis to introduce the Studying Citizen Employment Contract. Under the contract, the student receives company sponsorship and a minimum salary of Dh4,000, paid through the Wage Protection System.
The student employee will need to be registered in an authorised pension fund and will receive a financial reward from Nafis based on their academic achievement. Upon graduation, the student will be employed by the company and receive financial support from Nafis according to their educational qualifications.
Additionally, a student employed under a Studying Citizen Employment Contract can be counted as part of the company’s required Emiratisation targets.
