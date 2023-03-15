Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Official work hours announced for Sharjah govt employees

Entities that operate in shifts may determine their schedules based on their work systems

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 10:46 AM Last updated: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 10:58 AM

Sharjah's human resources authority on Wednesday announced the official Ramadan working hours for employees at the emirate's government entities.

The directorate said the staff shall be working between 9am and 2.30pm, according to an advisory quoted in Arabic daily Al Bayan.

"Departments, entities and institutions that operate in shifts shall determine the beginning and end of their official working hours according to their work systems," it added.

The Ramadan schedule set for the emirate's government entities mostly follows the guidelines rolled out by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

Earlier, the FAHR had issued a circular setting the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities at 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 12pm on Friday.

For the private sector, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) recently announced that work shifts would be reduced by two hours during the holy month.

