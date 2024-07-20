UAE: How not to lose your job as offices start using smart tech

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Question: What is the future of work and what do organisations need to do to ensure they are ready?

Answer: Embarking on the journey toward the future of work, we find ourselves in a realm where the technological landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. AI, big data, and automation are not just buzzwords; they are the very essence of this new era. And yet, there lies a gap—a significant number of the skills that will be vital tomorrow are scarce today. This shift is not limited to technical capabilities but also includes soft skills like adaptability, problem-solving, and resilience, which are becoming increasingly crucial.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The World Economic Forum has provided us with a map indicating that nearly 44 per cent of the skills currently employed will soon be relics of the past. This revelation isn't a cause for alarm but a call to action. It's time for a strategy, a collective game plan for upskilling that caters to the nuances of this new digital era.

Consider the notion of continuous learning and development. It is imperative that we champion this within our organisations. Imagine cultivating an ecosystem of ongoing growth through an array of training programmes, workshops, and courses. The return on investment here isn't just in skillsets; it's in cultivating a workforce that’s future fit.

Then there's the integration of technology in training. Augmented and virtual reality, once confined to the realms of science fiction, are now potent tools in our educational arsenal. These technologies provide immersive experiences that bridge the gap between theory and practice without the associated risks.

But what of our workplace culture? It must be one that not only adapts but thrives on flexibility, where continuous improvement is not just encouraged—it's expected.

Leaders within our organisations must also evolve. Future-ready leadership isn't just about understanding technology; it's about wielding it to navigate change effectively, fostering a culture of transformation and innovation.

Strategic foresight is another crucial element. By anticipating future trends using data, organisations can align their training programmes, accordingly, maintaining a vanguard position in workforce development.

And let's ensure this upskilling journey is inclusive. Providing opportunities across the board ensures growth and that every employee, irrespective of their current role, can be a part of this forward march.