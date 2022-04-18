UAE adopts new entry visa, residency scheme

The UAE has announced new types of entry visas and residence permits, and expanded its long-term residency scheme called Golden Visas.

The new entry and residence scheme offers “unprecedented benefits”, according to the UAE Government Media Office.

This came as the UAE Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the executive regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on Entry and Residence of Foreigners.

The law aims to strengthen the UAE position as an ideal destination to live, work, and invest.

The executive regulations provide comprehensive information on the types and conditions of entry visas and residence permits.

The executive regulations shall come into force after 90 days from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Eligibility criteria and categories of beneficiaries have been expanded. The amendments allow the Golden Residence holder to sponsor his/ her family members regardless of their age. Furthermore, there is no restriction related to the maximum duration of stay outside the UAE in order to keep the Golden Residence valid.

Family members are allowed to stay in the UAE in the event of the death of the original holder of the Golden Residence until the end of their permit duration.

These are offered to talents, skilled professionals, freelancers, investors and entrepreneurs. It offers longer flexible grace periods that reach up to six months to stay in the country after the residence permit is cancelled or expired.

The new system offers the UAE visitors a variety of visa types for different visit purposes. New types of visas are introduced without requiring a host or sponsor for the first time. All entry visas are available for single or multiple entry. New types include visas for jobs, business, tourism, visit, studies and temporary work mission.

