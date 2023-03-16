Travelling to Oman? Tourists from these 100 countries can enter visa-free

The requirements are explained in this step-by-step guide to Mohap's new digital service
Oman is offering tourists from over 100 countries to enter visa-free for up to 14 days. The move, aimed to boost the country's tourism industry, is designed to encourage more travellers to visit Oman.
The country had announced visa-free entry for residents in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in October last year, provided a resident's visa in the GCC is valid for a period of no less than three months. The circular released by Oman Airports also noted that the granting of visas to restricted nationalities will only be applied after following the required policies.
The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has published a list of countries whose nationals are eligible for this new policy.
Here is the full list:
