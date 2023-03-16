Travelling to Oman? Tourists from these 100 countries can enter visa-free

The move, aimed to boost the country's tourism industry, is designed to encourage more travellers to visit

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 2:27 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 3:17 PM

Oman is offering tourists from over 100 countries to enter visa-free for up to 14 days. The move, aimed to boost the country's tourism industry, is designed to encourage more travellers to visit Oman.

The country had announced visa-free entry for residents in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in October last year, provided a resident's visa in the GCC is valid for a period of no less than three months. The circular released by Oman Airports also noted that the granting of visas to restricted nationalities will only be applied after following the required policies.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has published a list of countries whose nationals are eligible for this new policy.

Here is the full list:

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Belgium

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Guatemala

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Lebanon

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Macau

North Macedonia

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Mauritania

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Norway

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Suriname

Switzerland

Sweden

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vatican City

Venezuela

Vietnam

