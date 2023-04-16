UAE: Multiple entry permit now available to finish Golden Visa application procedures

Sun 16 Apr 2023

Foreigners who wish to get a UAE Golden Visa can get a multi-entry permit to finalise the procedures in the Emirates. They must simply follow five steps to apply for the permit, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) explains on its website.

The Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa which enables foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits.

This service - which is part of ICP’s smart channels - offers an entry permit for a period of 6 months, which can be extended for a similar period, to facilitate the completion of procedures for obtaining the 10-year residency.

The service is available to the following categories of applicants:

1. Outstanding specialised talents, including scientists and specialists

2. Investors in public investments

3. Real estate investors

4. Entrepreneurs

5. High school top-ranked students in UAE

6. Graduates of accredited universities in UAE

7. Graduates of accredited universities outside UAE and frontline workers.

The requirements for different categories to obtain a Golden Visa are as follows.

Golden Residency for Outstanding specialised talents includes the following professions: Doctors and scientists, athletes, inventors, creative people of culture and art, specialists in scientific fields, executive directors, doctoral degree holders and pioneers of humanitarian work.

- Doctors and Scientists: Applicants should provide an approved letter from the Ministry of Health - UAE to practice the medical profession.

- Athletes: They should provide a recommendation letter from the General Sports Authority or one of the Sports Councils.

- Inventors: They should provide a recommendation letter from the Ministry of Economy.

- Creative people of culture and art: Applicants should provide an approved letter from the Department of Culture and Arts in the relevant emirate.

- Executive Directors: They should provide an attested university degree, an experience certificate (minimum 5 years of experience), a salary certificate (not less than Dh30,000) and a valid work contract.

- Doctoral degree holders: They should provide an attested copy of the PhD certificate from the Ministry of Education in one of the priority disciplines.

All the above categories should also provide a valid passport copy as well as a valid health insurance.

For pioneers of humanitarian works, a candidate should be a pioneer within one of the following categories:

- Members who have worked in international and regional organisations, or outstanding employees, for a minimum of five years.

- Members of civil associations and institutions of public interest, or outstanding employees, for a minimum of five years.

- Individuals who have received an appreciation award from a local, regional, or international organisation that specialised in humanitarian work.

- Awarded to outstanding humanitarian volunteers with at least five years of service or at least 500 hours of volunteer service.

- Funders of humanitarian work provide the value of the support not less than Dh2 million or its equivalent.

- All other categories of humanitarian work are agreed upon between the authority and the Ministry.

- A minister can also nominate pioneers of humanitarian work.

- Holding a university degree.

- Completing other requirements imposed by a ministry or authority.

Investors in Public Investments

- Submission of a letter from an investment fund accredited in the UAE stating that the investor has a deposit of Dh2 million.

- Or submission of a valid commercial license or industrial license and a memorandum of the association stating that the investor’s capital is not less than Dh2 million.

- Or to be a partner in a company's capital with no less than Dh2 million.

- Or submission of a letter from the Federal Tax Authority stating that the investor pays the government no less than Dh250,000 annually.

- Or submission a letter from the Federal Tax Authority stating that he is a partner in an establishment that pays tax to the government, and his share in the tax is at least Dh250,000 annually.

Real estate investors

- Provide a letter from the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation of the respective emirate stating that he owns one or more properties whose value is not less than Dh2 million and state that the property is not subject to a loan.

- Proof of housing in the country (home ownership/house rental contract).

Entrepreneurs

- A letter from an auditor in the UAE stating that the project value is not less than Dh500,000 (project owner).

- Provide a letter from the authorities in the emirate stating that the project is of a technical or future nature in which leadership is achieved (project owner).

- Provide a letter from an accredited business incubator in the UAE to establish the proposed activity in the country (founder of a project).

- Valid passport copy.

- Valid health insurance.

- Proof of housing in the country (home ownership/house rental contract).

High school top-ranked students in UAE

- Obtaining an excellent grade or an average of 95% from public or private schools.

- A recommendation letter from the Ministry of Education.

Graduates of accredited universities in UAE

- A recommendation letter from the university stating that his GPA is not less than (3.8).

- Duration should not exceed two years since graduation.

Graduates of accredited universities outside UAE

- The university ranking should not be less than the top 100 universities in the world according to the international classification approved by the Ministry of Education.

- GPA is not less than (3.5) for bachelor students.

- Duration should not exceed two years since graduation.

- Approved certificate from the Ministry of Education.

Frontline workers

- Frontline heroes include nurses, medical assistants, lab technicians, pharmacologists and other cadres approved by the Frontline Heroes Office.

On its website, ICP clarified that the application will be automatically cancelled after 30 days in case the application is returned due to missing data or non-completion of the required documents.

Also, the application will be cancelled if it is returned 3 times due to missing data or non-completion of the required documents.

It added that issuance fees are refunded only if the application was rejected by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

