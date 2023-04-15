Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan announces Golden Visa for imams, muezzins on occasion of Eid Al Fitr

They will also receive a 'financial honour' in appreciation of their efforts in helping spread the values ​​of tolerance

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 1:22 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 1:29 PM

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has issued a decision granting golden residency to a number of imams, preachers and religious researchers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, it was announced on Saturday.

The decision comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Among those who were awarded the coveted Golden Visa are imams, muezzins, preachers, muftis, and religious researchers who have completed 20 years at the helm of their work in Dubai, according to a statement from the emirate's media office.

They will also receive a 'financial honour', in appreciation of their efforts in promoting religion, safeguarding public morals, and helping spread the values ​​of tolerance that characterise the UAE.

ALSO READ: