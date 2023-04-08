UAE Golden Visa: New entry permit fees for 10-year residency applicants announced

From Hessa Street to Lahbab: 4 Dubai road projects that will ease traffic woes in 2023
UAE authorities have updated the entry permit fees for those who are applying for the country's 10-year Golden Visa.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has revised the cost of the six-month entry permit to Dh1,250, according to a report published in Arabic daily Al Khaleej.
The Dh1,250 charge includes a Dh1,000 issuance fee; Dh100 application fee; Dh100 for smart services; Dh28 for electronic services; and Dh22 for ICP says, the authority said.
When applying for the entry permit, Golden Visa applicants must submit a number of documents, including passport, a coloured personal photo, and proof of eligibility.
Among those eligible for long-term residency in the UAE are investors; entrepreneurs; top talents; scholars and specialists; outstanding high school graduates; graduates of accredited universities; frontline heroes.
Earlier this year, Khaleej Times has confirmed that the fees to issue Emirates ID and visas in the UAE have gone up. Charges for all ICP services have gone up by Dh100.
