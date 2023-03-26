UAE Golden Visa: How those with Dh30,000 salary can apply for 10-year residency

Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023

Question: If I earn a monthly salary of Dh30,000, am I eligible to get the UAE Golden Visa? Can you please elaborate on other requirements that I need to meet and how to apply?

Answer: Pursuant to your queries, it is assumed that you are employed in mainland Dubai. Therefore, the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022 approving the Implementing Regulations to Federal Decree-Law No. 29/2021 on Foreigners’ Entry and Residency are applicable.

In the UAE, any individual whose employment is classified as professional by the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE) and who has a bachelor’s degree with a minimum monthly salary of Dh30,000 may obtain the UAE Golden residency visa. This is in accordance with Article 17 of the Annexure to Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022.

The authority may grant a Golden Visa in this category based on employment to those who meet the following conditions:

1 . To obtain a work permit according to a valid work contract in the country.

2 . To be a skilled worker at the first or second professional level, according to the occupational classification approved by the MoHRE.

3. The minimum educational level must be a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

4. Monthly salary shall not be less than Dh30,000 or equivalent in foreign currencies.

5. To have a license to practice as a doctor, pharmacist, teacher, and other professions approved for the Golden Visa.

6. Must have comprehensive health insurance for himself and his family members when applying for a golden residency, or as is applicable in the competent local authority.

If you fulfil the requirements mentioned above, you may apply for UAE golden residency visa based on your monthly salary of Dh30,000.

Furthermore, you may have to provide to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) with copies of your passport and Emirates ID, salary certificate, bank statement for the last six months, employment contract, NOC from employer, qualification certificate duly notarised and legalised at your home country or from the country you have obtained such qualification and thereafter attested by UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Co-operation in the UAE.

Thereafter, you may apply for UAE golden residency visa through the GDRFA smart application on its web portal or one of the GDRFA-approved typing centres in Dubai. In the event you are a resident of another emirate, you may have to apply through Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICA) or through one of the ICA-approved typing centres.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

