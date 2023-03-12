Dubai visas: GDRFA processes 250,000 transactions through video calling service

UAE: Now, residents can get birth, death certificates issued online in just a few clicks
For newborn Emiratis, the ministry is offering a package that includes ID and passport issuance
Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has processed over 250,000 transactions through the first phase of its video call service. Calling the results of the first phase “promising”, the GDRFA said the transactions were processed in two months since the service was rolled out.
“The video call service has proven highly effective in addressing various types of requests related to financial service procedures, Golden Visas, humanitarian cases, legal advice, establishment services, real estate investor procedures, entry permits, investigations and more,” the authority said.
The service allows individuals to complete transactions, update their data, and provide necessary documents through visual, direct, and “interactive communication” with employees without visiting the GDRFA physically.
Announced in January this year, the GDRFA had said that the video calling option would eventually be expanded to become a 24-hour service, “with the aim of cutting down physical visits to service centres”.
Lieutenant-General Mohammed Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA-Dubai, had said that residents would be able to enquire about the status of their applications and complete all paperwork and information needed through the video conferencing service.
