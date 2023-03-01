UAE updates residence visa rules: Expats must have Dh10,000 minimum salary to sponsor 5 relatives

The authorities will review applications for more than 6 relatives

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 2:16 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 2:34 PM

UAE expats wishing to sponsor five relatives on a residence visa must have a minimum monthly salary of Dh10,000, a report said on Wednesday.

Ali Mohammad Al Shamsi, chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, has issued a resolution to this effect, with regard to the conditions and controls of the Cabinet resolution No. 65 which were implemented on October 3, 2022, according to a report on Arabic newspaper Al Khaleej.

The expat sponsors must also have adequate housing. Those who are planning to sponsor six relatives must have a higher salary of at least Dh15,000. The director-general will review applications for more than 6 relatives, the report added.

