Abu Dhabi Golden Visa now valid for 10 years for all categories

The long visa is available to top talent from around the world who wish to live, work and grow in the emirate for years to come

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 8:19 AM

The validity of the golden visa in Abu Dhabi has been raised from a period of five years to 10 years for all categories, authorities have announced.

Mark Dorzi, Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Residents Office said the golden visa is now valid for ten years and offers a wide range of residency options for professionals and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge such as doctors, specialists, scientists and inventors.

He pointed out that holders of this the golden visa can sponsor their spouses, children and parents regardless of age, with the addition of new main categories and sub-categories based on recommendations from the relevant offices such as the Abu Dhabi Office for Residents.

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office said the UAE government earlier launched the Golden Residency Programme, with the aim of providing long-term residency permits which give the holder an opportunity to reside in the country without the need for a guarantor.

Abu Dhabi boasts a number of high-growth sectors such as creative industries, research and development, healthcare, agriculture and financial services as well as a thriving ecosystem for start-ups.

The Abu Dhabi Golden Visa offers long-term residency to investors and innovators.

The long visa is available to top talent from around the world who wish to live, work and grow in Abu Dhabi for years to come. The Abu Dhabi Golden Visa offers a wide range of visa options for talented professionals such as doctors, scientists, inventors, real estate investors, entrepreneurs, athletes and creatives.

The golden visa holder enjoys exclusive benefits including: a multiple-entry visa for a period of 6 months to complete the golden visa procedures, and a renewable residence visa for a period of 5 or 10 years.

The golden visa holder can also stay outside the UAE for more than 6 months, and they are entitled to obtain residence permits for family members including the husband and children.

The maximum number of support service labourers who can be brought to the UAE canceled, and family members can stay in the country for the duration of their residency validity, even in the event of the death of the sponsor who held the golden visa.

