Dubai visa: Now, complete residency transactions via video calls

The star-crossed fitness lovers met during the Spartan race and spent the next couple of months training, participating in races around the world
Residents in Dubai can now enquire about missing documents and complete visa applications via video conferencing, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has said. A pilot phase of the project was launched on Wednesday.
Arabic daily Al Watan quoted Lieutenant-General Mohammed Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA-Dubai, as saying that residents will be able to enquire about the status of their applications and to complete all paperwork and information needed through video conferencing.
It's not immediately clear if the service is open to all categories of visas.
The video conferencing will eventually be expanded to be a 24-hour service, with the aim of cutting down physical visits to service centres.
Lt-Gen Al Marri explained that people would be able to avail of the service after having first applied for the visa. It cannot be used for enquiries, which need to be made through call centres. The video conference service, the report said, is in the case of any delay in the service or to submit missing documents.
The GDRFA announced yesterday that it made significant improvements in terms of customer services last year, including merging five services into one, studying 60 customer experiences, and conducting periodic customer satisfaction surveys. It also hired several Emirati cadres, taking the total number of GDRFA’s experts and specialists to 124.
Additionally, the GDRFA succeeded 99 per cent in its operational plan, with the Customer Happiness Index crossing 96 per cent while the Partner Happiness Index hit 100 per cent.
GDRFA also announced that it has issued 80,000 Golden to skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, which was an increase of 69 per cent over the previous year.
It also announced that it has issued 32,467 more long-term residency visas in 2022 than in the previous year, taking the total to 79,617 in 2022, up from 47,150 in 2021.
The authority said it also processed 62.24 million transactions in 2022, including 46.96 million entry and exit transactions through the air, wild and sea ports, up from 37.38 million in the previous year.
This included 9.85 million visa transactions and 4.49 million residency transactions, 40,642 electronic passport transactions, and 37,267 legal consultations.
ALSO READ:
The star-crossed fitness lovers met during the Spartan race and spent the next couple of months training, participating in races around the world
Users first encountered the issue when sending messages to their groups; a few minutes later, direct messages and Web WhatsApp were disconnected
The pair of Pearl of Bahrain watches in rose gold commissioned by the Emir of Bahrain is among the star attractions in the online auction being held between October 12 and 26
“What’s wrong?” people ask you while you’re daydreaming or gazing softly into the middle distance. No one is applying words like “moxie” or “edgy” or “gamine” to describe you anymore
Community members, frontline healthcare workers took part in the session
Court also receives 50 divorce applications, 20 civil inheritance cases and 250 applications for civil will attestation in five months
New rates announced on Thursday
In 2011, Saeed Al Memari became the first Emirati man to reach the peak