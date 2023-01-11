UAE Golden Visa: 80,000 long-term residency permits issued in Dubai last year

The authority said it also processed 62.24 million transactions in 2022, including 46.96 million entry and exit transactions through different ports

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 1:01 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 1:26 PM

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) on Wednesday said the number of golden visas issued in all categories increased to 79,617 in 2022, up from 47,150 in 2021.

The authority said it also processed 62.24 million transactions in 2022, including 46.96 million entry and exit transactions through air, wild and sea ports, up from 37.38 million in the previous year.

This included 9,852,218 visa transactions and 4,499,712 residency transactions, 40,642 electronic passport transactions, and 37,267 legal consultations, among others.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: