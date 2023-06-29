Video: Dubai Police divers fish out Dh250,000 watch from sea, hand it back to tourist

This is not the first time that the force had recovered valuable items — even if it meant going the extra thousand mile or exploring the depths of the sea

UAE national Hamid Fahad Alameri and his friends were enjoying a yacht cruise off Dubai's Palm Jumeirah when one of them lost a valuable: A Rolex watch worth Dh250,000.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Alameri said his pal — a tourist from the UK — took a dive into the waters and swam when the watch on his wrist "snapped". When he came back to the surface, it was gone.

Considering the depth of the waters, it seemed impossible to find the watch. But Alameri took a chance and dialled the Dubai Police's number.

"I explained everything to them," the Emirati told KT. Within minutes, the Dubai Police's team of divers arrived at the site.

And within 30 minutes, they found it at the bottom of the "ocean", Alameri said.

The Dubai Police were met with cheers, salutes, and rapturous applause as they sailed towards the group's yacht.

Here's a video of how Alameri and his friends thanked the divers:

"The best police service ever, we continue to thank them!" one Netizen commented on the post that the Emirati shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

In 2021, the Dubai Police came to the rescue of a visitor who dropped all his belongings into the deep end of the Hatta Dam. All of the items were recovered.

The year before that, another adventurer lost his ID and credit cards, a vehicle key, and two phones while kayaking in the dam. He got them back, too, thanks to the police.

In January this year, the Dubai Police surprised a tourist as they returned a Dh110,000 watch she lost a year ago.

