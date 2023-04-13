Dubai Police bust gang behind villa robberies, theft of cash, goods worth Dh2 million

Watch: Popular 'Voice of Dubai' artist teams up with autistic children, helps them create their own 'audio brands'
Sonic branding initiative gives unique creative outlet for children of determination during Autism Awareness Month
The Dubai Police have busted a gang of four that carried out a spate of burglaries in villas across the emirate. The police said they stole cash, jewellery and watches worth over Dh2 million.
The gang burgled villas as their owners travelled outside the country for vacation.
They were arrested red-handed while trying to rob a bank client after he withdrew cash from an ATM.
More details to follow
ALSO READ:
Sonic branding initiative gives unique creative outlet for children of determination during Autism Awareness Month
Both winners were woken up from their sleep by the officials and couldn't believe their good luck
This, along with a beautiful poem, came in a video he shared to mark his 17 years as head of the cabinet of ministers and the federal govt
Lack of planning results in risky behaviour, such as reverting to loans and accumulating debts due to high-interest rates charged by banks
Luxury real estate developer Omniyat lit up the skies of Dubai
It was previously at the 29th place in 2021; the city now stands alongside Berlin, Chicago and Stockholm in the global ranking
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour, France's highest order of merit
MBRGI gives a breakdown of how it achieved and exceeded its goals under five pillars, from providing humanitarian aid to empowering communities