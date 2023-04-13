Dubai Police bust gang behind villa robberies, theft of cash, goods worth Dh2 million

They burgled houses as their owners travelled outside the country for vacation

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 2:17 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 3:08 PM

The Dubai Police have busted a gang of four that carried out a spate of burglaries in villas across the emirate. The police said they stole cash, jewellery and watches worth over Dh2 million.

The gang burgled villas as their owners travelled outside the country for vacation.

They were arrested red-handed while trying to rob a bank client after he withdrew cash from an ATM.

