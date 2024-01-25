UAE

Up to Dh10,000 fine in Dubai: 13 parking offences, penalties you need to know

Unauthorised usage of parking space designated for people of determination or use of expired permit may result in a penalty of Dh1,000

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 3:16 PM

Have you ever received a parking fine in Dubai and found yourself questioning why you were penalised? You believed no rules were broken, but can you be absolutely certain?

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority enforces strict parking rules and imposes fines on violators. Haphazard or illegal parking can obstruct traffic flow for vehicles and pedestrians and may block access to fire hydrants. It is important to be aware of these parking rules to prevent incurring unnecessary charges.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Below is a list of parking fines in Dubai. Note that this list may not cover all fines, and the criteria for enforcement are subject to change at the discretion of the authorities.

Parking violations in DubaiAmount
Non-payment of parking fees, or ticket is not visible. Dh150
Exceeding parking timeDh100
Exceeding maximum parking hoursDh100
Obstruction/Misuse of parking facility Dh200
Vehicle crossing the sidewalk or stand on itDh200
Use forbidden parkingDh200
Parking a vehicle without plate number Dh1,000
Unauthorised usage of people of determination parking, or using expired permit, or a permit is not visible clearly. Dh1,000
Parking a vehicle in reserving parking, or not showing a permit Dh1,000
Car demonstration for sale or rent on a restricted areaDh1,000
Implement parking umbrella without a permitDh1,000
Harmed or damaged parking, ticket machines or zone platesDh1,000
Removing parking, ticket machines or zone plates without permit Dh10,000

The UAE federal traffic laws list out several parking or stopping-related offences and fines. Additionally, some of the more serious ones specify black points on the driving licence as an additional penalty.

  • Improper parking: Dh500 fine
  • Parking behind vehicles and blocking their movement: Dh500 fine
  • Parking without securing the vehicle: Dh500 fine
  • Parking vehicles on pavements: Dh400 fine
  • Stopping a vehicle in a way that blocks pedestrians’ movement: Dh400 fine
  • Parking in front of fire hydrants: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points
  • Parking in spaces allocated for people with special needs: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points
  • Stopping in the middle of the road without a reason: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points
  • Stopping in the yellow box junction: Dh500 fine
  • Stopping the vehicle in prohibited areas on the left road shoulder on public roads: Dh1,000 fine

