Up to Dh10,000 fine in Dubai: 13 parking offences, penalties you need to know

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 3:16 PM

Have you ever received a parking fine in Dubai and found yourself questioning why you were penalised? You believed no rules were broken, but can you be absolutely certain?

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority enforces strict parking rules and imposes fines on violators. Haphazard or illegal parking can obstruct traffic flow for vehicles and pedestrians and may block access to fire hydrants. It is important to be aware of these parking rules to prevent incurring unnecessary charges.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Below is a list of parking fines in Dubai. Note that this list may not cover all fines, and the criteria for enforcement are subject to change at the discretion of the authorities.

Parking violations in Dubai Amount Non-payment of parking fees, or ticket is not visible. Dh150 Exceeding parking time Dh100 Exceeding maximum parking hours Dh100 Obstruction/Misuse of parking facility Dh200 Vehicle crossing the sidewalk or stand on it Dh200 Use forbidden parking Dh200 Parking a vehicle without plate number Dh1,000 Unauthorised usage of people of determination parking, or using expired permit, or a permit is not visible clearly. Dh1,000 Parking a vehicle in reserving parking, or not showing a permit Dh1,000 Car demonstration for sale or rent on a restricted area Dh1,000 Implement parking umbrella without a permit Dh1,000 Harmed or damaged parking, ticket machines or zone plates Dh1,000 Removing parking, ticket machines or zone plates without permit Dh10,000

The UAE federal traffic laws list out several parking or stopping-related offences and fines. Additionally, some of the more serious ones specify black points on the driving licence as an additional penalty.

Improper parking: Dh500 fine

Parking behind vehicles and blocking their movement: Dh500 fine

Parking without securing the vehicle: Dh500 fine

Parking vehicles on pavements: Dh400 fine

Stopping a vehicle in a way that blocks pedestrians’ movement: Dh400 fine

Parking in front of fire hydrants: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points

Parking in spaces allocated for people with special needs: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points

Stopping in the middle of the road without a reason: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points

Stopping in the yellow box junction: Dh500 fine

Stopping the vehicle in prohibited areas on the left road shoulder on public roads: Dh1,000 fine

ALSO READ: