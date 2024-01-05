Dh1,000 fine in UAE: Drivers overtaking vehicles from hard shoulder caught on camera

It aims to encourage a twofold increase in the number of new Emirati families
Overtaking from a hard shoulder is not only dangerous but also a grave traffic violation. Offenders are subject to a Dh1,000 fine and six black points, as Article 42 of the UAE Federal Traffic Law stipulated.
Despite repeated warnings from various authorities in the UAE, few motorists continue to openly flout traffic rules with irresponsible overtaking, putting their and lives of other drivers in danger.
A video shared by the Abu Dhabi Police on Friday (Jan 5) highlighted the violation of overtaking from the road shoulder.
Footage from one of the traffic cameras installed in the emirate showed one SUV driving on the hard shoulder and overtaking other motorists in the left-most lane. All other cars could be seen braking to facilitate the SUV overtaking; this could have resulted in a serious situation if other drivers were not vigilant. Another 4WD was captured driving dangerously close to other cars and overtaking without maintaining a safe distance.
Watch the full video below:
The law enforcement agency emphasised that the shoulder of the road is specifically designated for emergency vehicles, facilitating swift access to accident sites for timely assistance, treatment of the injured, and potentially saving lives.
