Dh50,000 fine: Dubai Police seize 5 SUVs after drivers caught doing stunts

Supplied photo

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 1:09 PM

Five vehicles driven by young motorists doing stunts were recently seized by the Dubai Police. The SUVs will only be released after impoundment fees of up to Dh50,000 are paid.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said traffic patrols apprehended five vehicles after midnight last Wednesday. "The drivers were causing chaos, performing stunts, making noise, and disturbing residents in the Nad Al Sheba and Al Meydan Street areas. Their reckless driving and loud vehicles not only caused nuisance but also endangered the lives of road users."

According to the new Dubai traffic law implemented in July this year, vehicles impounded for reckless driving that endangers lives, property and public safety will only be released after a Dh50,000 fine is paid. The time period of confiscation and financial penalties vary as per the federal traffic law.

Al Mazrouei urged the youth to commit to driving safely and refrain from committing serious traffic offences that endanger their lives and the lives of others. He also called on parents “to pay more attention and closely monitor their youths' driving behaviour.”

Police Eye

Dubai Police reiterated erring motorists involved in reckless driving or jumping the red light will have to pay up to Dh50,000 to get their confiscated vehicles released. “The law penalises those who endanger lives or damage roads with heavy fines and vehicle impoundment for varying periods,” authorities underscored.

Dubai Police appealed to the public to report any road safety violations through the 'Police Eye' service in the Dubai Police app on smartphones or by contacting the 'We Are All Police' service at 901.

