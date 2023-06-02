UAE: Taxi fares drop in this emirate as fuel prices hit lowest level in 4 months

From buggy rides to yacht rentals, here are some activities you can enjoy at incredible prices
A UAE transport authority has announced a drop in taxi fares as fuel prices go down for the month of June.
Ajman Transport said in an advisory that for this month, taxi riders will be billed Dh1.81 per kilometre travelled. This rate is 4 fils lower than last month's fares (Dh1.85 per kilometre).
The country has slashed retail petrol prices by 21 fils per litre for the month of June across all three variants of Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus — bringing them to the lowest level in four months. Super 98 and Special 95 rates were reduced by 6.6 per cent and E-Plus by 7 per cent.
Check the full list of fuel prices here.
