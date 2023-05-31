UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for June 2023 announced

Wed 31 May 2023

The UAE fuel price committee on May 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of June 2023. The new rates will apply from June 1.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.95 a litre, compared to Dh3.16 in May.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.84 per litre, compared to Dh3.05 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.76 a litre, compared to Dh2.97 a litre in May.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.68 a litre compared to Dh3.03 last month.

In May, the fuel price committee marginally reduced the rates by 8 fils per litre, after two consecutive months of increases.

The UAE on April 30 announced the retail fuel prices for the month of May. The fuel price committee increased the rates for Super 98 and Special 95 by 15 fils per litre, after it marginally reduced prices last month.

