UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for June 2023 announced

The initial reaction was positive as Wall Street futures rose
The UAE fuel price committee on May 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of June 2023. The new rates will apply from June 1.
In May, the fuel price committee marginally reduced the rates by 8 fils per litre, after two consecutive months of increases.
The UAE on April 30 announced the retail fuel prices for the month of May. The fuel price committee increased the rates for Super 98 and Special 95 by 15 fils per litre, after it marginally reduced prices last month.
