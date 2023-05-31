UAE announces retail fuel prices for June: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The initial reaction was positive as Wall Street futures rose
The UAE on Wednesday (May 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of June. The fuel price committee decreased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, E-Plus 91 and Diesel by 21 fils per litre from the month of May.
Here are the latest petrol prices for June:
|Category
|Price per litre (June)
|Price per litre (May)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh2.95
|Dh3.16
|21 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh2.84
|Dh3.05
|21 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.76
|Dh2.97
|21 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in June will cost you between Dh10 and Dh11 less than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (June)
|Full tank cost (May)
|Super 98 petrol
|150.45
|161.16
|Special 95 petrol
|144.84
|155.55
|E-plus 91 petrol
|140.76
|151.47
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (June)
|Full tank cost (May)
|Super 98 petrol
|182.9
|195.92
|Special 95 petrol
|176.08
|189.1
|E-plus 91 petrol
|171.12
|184.14
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (June)
|Full tank cost (May)
|Super 98 petrol
|218.3
|233.84
|Special 95 petrol
|210.16
|225.7
|E-plus 91 petrol
|204.24
|219.78
ALSO READ:
The initial reaction was positive as Wall Street futures rose
Analysts see any boost in oil prices from debt deal as short-lived
Total assets of the top 10 banks increased by 10.6% in 2022
UAE-India Business Forum discusses investment opportunities in Sharjah and Mumbai
Weak yen, US optimism see investors rushing in
Move aims to internationalise Dubai’s financial markets and promote market liquidity and depth
Dh150m transaction will see realtor take 75% stake in landscaping firm
US dollar likely to be under pressure, say analysts