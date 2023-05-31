UAE

UAE announces retail fuel prices for June: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee decreased rates for Super 98, Special 95 and diesel by 21 fils per litre

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 11:45 AM

Last updated: Wed 31 May 2023, 12:16 PM

The UAE on Wednesday (May 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of June. The fuel price committee decreased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, E-Plus 91 and Diesel by 21 fils per litre from the month of May.

Here are the latest petrol prices for June:

CategoryPrice per litre (June)Price per litre (May)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh2.95Dh3.1621 fils
Special 95 petrolDh2.84Dh3.0521 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.76Dh2.9721 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in June will cost you between Dh10 and Dh11 less than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (June)Full tank cost (May)
Super 98 petrol150.45161.16
Special 95 petrol144.84155.55
E-plus 91 petrol140.76151.47

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (June)Full tank cost (May)
Super 98 petrol182.9195.92
Special 95 petrol176.08189.1
E-plus 91 petrol171.12184.14

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (June)Full tank cost (May)
Super 98 petrol218.3233.84
Special 95 petrol210.16225.7
E-plus 91 petrol204.24219.78

