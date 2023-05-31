UAE announces retail fuel prices for June: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee decreased rates for Super 98, Special 95 and diesel by 21 fils per litre

The UAE on Wednesday (May 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of June. The fuel price committee decreased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, E-Plus 91 and Diesel by 21 fils per litre from the month of May.

Here are the latest petrol prices for June:

Category Price per litre (June) Price per litre (May) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh2.95 Dh3.16 21 fils Special 95 petrol Dh2.84 Dh3.05 21 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.76 Dh2.97 21 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in June will cost you between Dh10 and Dh11 less than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (June) Full tank cost (May) Super 98 petrol 150.45 161.16 Special 95 petrol 144.84 155.55 E-plus 91 petrol 140.76 151.47

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (June) Full tank cost (May) Super 98 petrol 182.9 195.92 Special 95 petrol 176.08 189.1 E-plus 91 petrol 171.12 184.14

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (June) Full tank cost (May) Super 98 petrol 218.3 233.84 Special 95 petrol 210.16 225.7 E-plus 91 petrol 204.24 219.78

