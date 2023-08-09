UAE: Authority warns of online scams that can get your phone hacked

Implemented after two years of extensive testing, the first-of-its-kind system can activate flashing warning signs, in-road lights, and even traffic signal controllers in anticipation of pedestrians crossing
UAE authorities have issued another advisory warning residents of online scams. This time, the alert focuses on hackers pretending to offer domestic helper services.
Fraud comes in various forms, the country's Cybersecurity Council stressed. One can get hacked by clicking on a link. Others can fall for bogus offers on fake websites or dummy social media accounts.
In case a random, suspicious number sends you a message offering domestic help services or any other promo, ignore and block, the authority warned. Such cases should also be reported immediately by dialling 2626 800 for the 'Aman' service.
The UAE Digital Government has listed a set of guidelines to help residents safeguard personal information as part of efforts to counter the rise of online fraud.
Among these guidelines are:
ALSO READ:
The latest advisory also highlights four signs that may indicate one's device has been hacked:
To protect personal data, users are strongly encouraged to maintain regular backups; keep their smartphone's operating system up-to-date; and heed security alerts provided by device manufacturers.
In the unfortunate event of falling victim to electronic fraud, the Cybersecurity Council advises against giving in to threats or making any concessions to fraudsters.
Instead, individuals should promptly report incidents through official channels to ensure swift and appropriate action is taken.
ALSO READ:
Implemented after two years of extensive testing, the first-of-its-kind system can activate flashing warning signs, in-road lights, and even traffic signal controllers in anticipation of pedestrians crossing
The responsibility of stray animal population management will be delegated to the department’s affiliated entities at the beginning of next year
Learn how to make simple origami animals, flowers, and more.
I played with her. I renounced her. Now I think I finally understand her
We’re likely to spend more after a relationship ends. So why don’t we budget for it?
As temperature reaches scorching heights during summers, staying hydrated is vital for your health and well-being.
Here's how to catch the celestial spectacles in Dubai
Improving your financial literacy is an important step towards financial freedom.