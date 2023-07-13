Dubai announces Islamic New Year holiday for public sector

Dubai: Free swimming lessons offered at this school; all you have to do is pick up trash
There is no age requirement and learners can take classes as they please; floats, kickboards and safety rings are also provided — here's how to join
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced that Friday, 21 July 2023, will be an official paid holiday for all public sector employees in the UAE on the occasion of the Islamic New Year (1445H).
The Dubai Government has aligned their public holiday with the Federal Authorities, who earlier announced that all Federal entities in the country would get a holiday on the same. This comes in the implementation of a Cabinet Resolution on official holidays in the public and private sectors in the UAE in 2023.
Earlier in the day, the Sharjah government announced the Islamic New Year holiday date for public sector employees. According to a statement, the Hijri New Year holiday will begin on Thursday, corresponding to July 20, 2023. Employees will return to work on July 24. This makes it a long 4-day weekend for public sector employees in Sharjah.
