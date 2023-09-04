Sheikh Hamdan visits employee who helped wheelchair-bound elderly woman

Remember Jamal Abdul Rahman, whom Dubai's Crown Prince previously lauded on social media for serving an elderly woman in a wheelchair with utmost dedication and humility? Now, in a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, the Dubai Royal visited the model employee.
Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited the Community Development Authority (CDA) employee at his workplace to thank him for his service. He posted a photo of him standing with Jamal with his arm around the man on his Instagram account.
Last month, Jamal's video serving an elderly woman in a wheelchair with utmost sincerity went viral. The footage showed him kneeling next to the woman, placing a hand on the handle of her wheelchair and gently asking her questions so he could help her. The woman, whose face is not visible, can be seen gesturing and explaining her issues as Jamal patiently tries to understand and solve her issue.
The Crown Prince shared the clip on social media, praising Jamal’s actions, which reflected the country’s “societal values and culture” that urges people to respect the elderly, help youngsters and show humility to people.
“We are a government and an authority to serve people and not an authority over them as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum taught us,” he tweeted. “I thank the Community Development Authority led by Sister Hessa Bu Hamid for their keenness to serve Dubai society and its citizens, old and young, and their efforts and presence in the field. In Dubai, the citizen will remain first, second, and third. Caring for people, preserving their dignity, and achieving their happiness will remain the highest thing we strive for.”
ALSO READ:
Emergency hotlines will remain open for those requiring assistance
If you're among those who need a little pick-me-upper ahead of the new academic year, here's a helpful guide
Exploring healthier alternatives provides an opportunity to enjoy the sweetness we crave while adding a nutritional boost to our diets
The fashion industry was never built to cater to women’s bodies. But there’s a simple solution: Just make it, toots
One of them is a 32-year-old Bangladeshi national who lives in Sharjah, while the other is an Indian expat in Dubai
Here's one safety tip to remember: Upon receiving an OTP or one-time password, don't forget to verify the purchase amount and merchant name in the SMS text
Is a $200 sweater you wear every week a better investment than a $50 dollar dress you wear once a month?