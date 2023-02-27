Watch: Sheikh Hamdan meets UAE rescuers who helped locate, pull Turkey earthquake victims from rubble

'Gallant Knight 2' operation was launched on February 6 when the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today met with members of the search and rescue team of Dubai Police and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services who took part in the ‘Gallant Knight 2’ operation in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş.

He highlighted the UAE’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid to those in need in times of adversity, guided by the ideals of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Emirati search and rescue squads succeeded in saving several people in Turkey as part of the UAE's 'Gallant Knight/2' operation to support the victims of the earthquake. Among them was an 11-year-old child and a man between fifties and sixties were oulled out after 120 hours of rescue efforts.

The UAE today, under the leadership of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the support of the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, remains committed to providing a helping hand to communities around the world facing crises, he said.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, accompanied His Highness during the meeting that took place in Expo City Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the heroic role and high levels of efficiency of the teams from both entities who joined the UAE search and rescue crew as part of the operation to support people that were affected by the devastating earthquakes that recently hit Turkey and Syria. The teams took part in the rapid response, recovery and rehabilitation stages of the operation.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince was briefed by Colonel Khalid Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the leader of the search and rescue team, about the team’s rescue operations in the Turkish city, which was heavily affected by the earthquakes. The success of the mission reflects the advanced capabilities of the Emirati team in dealing with emergencies.

