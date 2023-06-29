Dubai: Travelling between emirates during Eid Al Adha break? RTA issues reminder about changed schedules

Check the new timings of public buses until Sunday, July 2

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 1:49 PM

Commuters heading towards Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station are informed that last E100 bus will depart at 2pm from Al Ghubaiba Metro Bus Stop, during Eid Al Adha holiday until Sunday, July 2, the Roads and Transport Authority has tweeted on Thursday.

The timings of public buses within Dubai, meanwhile, will be as follows: Monday to Thursday from 4.30am to 12.30am the following day), Friday from 5am to 1am (next day), and Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 1am.

Inter-city bus routes currently operating, are: (E16) from Al Sabkha to Hatta, (E100) from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi, (E101) from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi, (E102) from Ibn Battuta to Al Mussafah, (E201) from Al Ghubaiba To Al Ain, (E303) from the Union Station to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E306) from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E307) from City Centre Deira to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E307A) from Abu Hail to Al Jubail in Sharjah, (E315) from Etisalat Station to Muwaileh in Sharjah, (E400) from the Union Station to Ajman, (E411) from the Etisalat Station to Ajman and (E700) from the Union Station to Fujairah.

ALSO READ: