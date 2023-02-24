Dubai: Free shuttle bus service tomorrow for residents heading to major event

Landlords and tenants may review the rent and agree on changes based on certain criteria — here's what you need to know
UAE residents and visitors who are planning to watch the Super Cup 2023 tomorrow can get easy access to the event venue through a special transport service.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering alternative parking spaces and free shuttle buses to football fans.
In a tweet, the RTA said the public can park their cars at the designated slots at Al Boom Tourist Village and Al Wasl Sports Club and then ride the free shuttle to the Super Cup's venue, Al Maktoum Stadium (Al Nasr Club).
The tournament is expected to run from 8.30pm to 11pm.
The RTA shared a map of the venue, where the parking spots and pick-and-drop locations are marked:
