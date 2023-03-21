Dubai: Up to 90% discount on books as Big Bad Wolf sale returns next week

Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 10:43 AM

Calling all bibliophiles in the UAE: The world's largest book sale Big Bad Wolf is coming back to Dubai for a 10-day run that will begin next week.

Opening its doors on March 31, the fair is bringing to town over a million books from all genres, with prices starting at Dh2 as titles are offered at a mega discount of up to 90 per cent.

This year's Big Bad Wolf Book Sale will be popping up at Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City. Entry is free and doors will be open daily from 9am to 2am. This time around, however, visitors will have to register onsite by scanning a QR code and filling out the details on an online form. Upon registering, visitors will be selected randomly to win some mystery prizes.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the book sale promises a bigger edition, offering bestsellers, fiction, non-fiction, self-help, comic books, cookbooks, and more for all age groups.

As a collaborative initiative in strategic partnership with Dubai Arts & Culture Authority, bibliophiles can indulge in stacks of literary gold featuring an unparalleled selection of books across various genres.

