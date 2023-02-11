Books for as low as Dh10 in UAE: How to build a reading habit on a budget

Here's a list of places to help you stock up your library

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 7:42 AM

If your list of resolutions for the year included more reading and less show-binging, but you still find yourself hooked to the screen then this list might just be the motivation you need.

Below are some places where you can find reasonably priced second-hand books for sale and libraries where you can be a member to get as many books as your heart desires.

Book Hero – available in more than 15 locations around Dubai, you can find old and new books here with prices starting from Dh10. The stores also hold cultural activities like spoken word and storytelling events House of Prose – an institution when it comes to pre-loved books, it has been selling secondhand books since the 90s. The flagship shop is at Time Square Centre. Reading4animals book sale – regularly held as part of ARTE makers market, at this secondhand book sale you will not only plenty of titles to choose from, but you will also be supporting the animals as 100 per cent of the proceeds support stray animals. The Old Library – why not get a membership at one of the oldest libraries in the UAE? Established in 1969, it is a non-profit organization run by volunteers. All proceeds are used to cover its costs. Dubai Libraries – get a membership to access any of the Dubai Culture’s public libraries by visiting the Dubai Culture website or through the Dubai Public Libraries app.

