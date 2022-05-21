UAE: Up to Dh500,000 fine for blackmailing, threatening others online

Does the money go to a family member, or is it seized by the bank?
The UAE Public Prosecution has announced a minimum fine of Dh250,000 and a maximum penalty of Dh500,000 for threatening or blackmailing someone online.
Violators will also be sentenced to prison for a maximum of two years. In a post shared on social media, the Public Prosecution said the penalties are aimed at combating electronic crimes and rumours, in accordance with Article 42 of the Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021.
According to the law, anyone who blackmails or threatens another person and pressures him/her to do something online against their will is liable for punishment.
The jail term will be increased to 10 years if the threat is to commit a crime or attack someone's honour or status.
