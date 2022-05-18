Dubai: Man calls off wedding after fiancée's nose job goes wrong

She suffered permanent deformity due to the botched Botox procedure

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 18 May 2022, 2:23 PM Last updated: Thu 19 May 2022, 10:50 AM

A 32-year-old woman was left with a deformed nose after a botched botox procedure. And as if that was not enough, she got a double blow when her fiancé called off their wedding and she had to quit her job.

Her only consolation in all this was that the Dubai Court of First Instance ordered the medical centre and a doctor who to pay Dh50,000 in compensation to her for botching up the procedure on her nose.

The non-surgical facial treatment caused permanent deformity to the woman’s face, and investigations revealed that the doctor was not familiar with the technicalities of the Botox procedure.

In a civil lawsuit, the patient claimed that after the procedure she suffered psychological trauma and her fiancé called off their wedding. The distress had also led her to quit her job, she said.

The woman said she had visited the medical centre for rhinoplasty and the doctor told her he would inject Botox and a filler to help reshape her nose. After the procedure, she was left with severe headache and swelling, which compelled her to revisit the doctor. The doctor advised her to put an ice pack on the area to reduce the pain and swelling, and told her all would be well.

However, the woman began experiencing severe pain and had to return to the centre. This time the doctor prescribed her painkillers and some cream.

However, her condition deteriorated and the area where the nose was injected turned into a festering wound, prompting her to return to the centre for the third time.

This time, she was referred to a surgeon who cleaned up the area where the Botox was injected and applied cream on it.

However on her way home, her nose began to bleed heavily, so the driver drove her to the emergency unit of Rashid Hospital. She was later moved to the emergency unit of Dubai Hospital and then Khalifa Hospital. After a report was issued pointing out the medical errors by the doctor, she filed a complaint with the Dubai Public Prosecution.

The prosecution formed a medical committee comprised of members from the Dubai Health Authority to study the case. The committee report confirmed that the doctor had performed a medical procedure he was unfamiliar with and was ignorant of the technical matters related to the process.

The report also revealed that the physician was not familiar about the best way to dissolve the injected substances that any doctor working in this field is supposed to know. It was found that the woman had suffered a permanent deformity of her nose 10 per cent in shape of her nose.

The medical centre was fined for allowing an unqualified doctor to perform the procedure.

ALSO READ: