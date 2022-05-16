UAE: Police catch driver within an hour in a hit-and-run case

The victim sustained severe injuries

Sharjah Police on Monday morning arrested a 34-year-old Arab man on charges of a hit-run case that caused serious injuries to the victim. The police managed to identify the motorist within 45 minutes of receiving the report and arrested him immediately.

A top Sharjah Police official said that the Sharjah Police Operations Room received a report this morning at 10:44, stating that a run-over accident occurred on Al Wahda Street. The perpetrator fled from the scene of the accident.

The victim, an Indian expat, sustained several injuries and was rushed to a Kuwaiti hospital for treatment.

Officer added that the Al Buhairah police station team investigated the accident and identified the culprit. He explained that the accused was surprised by the speed at which the police acted.

During interrogation, he confessed and justified fleeing the scene due to confusion and fear. He believed the victim must have endured a minor injury.

His case has been transferred to the Public Prosecution.

The official explained that hit-and-run is a crime punishable by law in addition to the run-over incident, and thus the perpetrator of the accident has committed two crimes.

He urged drivers to consider their social responsibilities, inform the police, and aid the injured that may be instrumental in saving lives.

Running away and leaving the victim to suffer may have been a major factor in his death.

He called on the public to be careful while crossing the road and to use designated area.

The official stressed that Sharjah would not be lenient to violators of traffic regulations who try to escape from traffic patrols and those who threaten road users' lives.

Officer calls upon drivers to abide by the speed limits set on the emirate’s roads, not to exceed the prescribed speed, and to abide by the mandatory lane; which is a major cause of accidents and loss of life.