Dubai: Man blackmails ex-girlfriend with personal and indecent photos, jailed

Crime
A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to six months in jail in Dubai for posting photos with his ex-girlfriend online and sharing them with her husband.
The Dubai Criminal court handed down a two year prison sentence to an Asian expat on charges of posting photos with his ex-girlfriend on her Facebook account as well as sending indecent photos to her husband and brother on WhatsApp.
However, the Court of Appeal commuted the sentence to six months but upheld the deportation order.
The man had stolen the victim's mobile phone when they visited a mall in Midriff, according to case details.
The case came to light after a woman and her husband filed a police report stating that her mobile phone had been stolen, and that she was being blackmailed by her boyfriend.
She told the police that her boyfriend had stolen her phone when they went together to a mall in Midriff. He then threatened to post her pictures on Facebook and share them with her husband if she ended their affair.
In the report, the husband stated that he was surprised on receiving those photos from his wife’s mobile phone before he learnt that her mobile phone had been stolen, and that she was being blackmailed by a person.
The police arrested the accused following the report.
During interrogation, the accused confessed to the charges.
The man will be deported after serving his sentence.
