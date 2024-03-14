Xpatzhub hosts UAE Women Business Owners Achievers Awards Season 2, recognising entrepreneurial excellence

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 1:07 PM

Xpatzhub recently hosted the second season of the UAE Women Business Owners Achievers Awards on March 10, in celebration of International Women’s Day. The event, graced by Bollywood celebrity and international model Aditi Govitrikar, alongside chief guest Isabela Ududec, COO of Magnati, honoured the remarkable achievements of female entrepreneurs across various sectors.

Among the distinguished winners were Jozie Habib, CEO of Mummazone, Dr Sumayya Falke for Outstanding Achievement in healthcare education, and Affiniax Partners, recognised as HR’s rising star of the year. Salwa Arfaoui excelled in the real estate category, while Chetna Chakravarthy clinched the title of 'Best Life Coach'.

In the premium categories, notable winners included Sara Sinha Rawat for Best Educationist, Amrutha Heblikar as Best HR Consultant, and Lubna Fashions for Best Clothing Brand. Sonal Dawda emerged as the Best Marketing Leader, with Juhie Jahan honored as Best International Model.

Other winners hailed from various fields, including Kamna Vaishnav for Best Vastu Consultant, Dubai International Art Center for Best Art Institute, and Rupa Jha for Best Business Entrepreneur. The event also acknowledged the contributions of individuals like Nada Al Barazi as Best Influential Artist and Shiny Oommen as Best Community Worker. Mahrukh Kazmi excelled and won the UAE IPR Excellence award, while Amaka Joy Akpojevwa-Diei was recognised as the best lawyer.

Gratitude was extended to giveaway partner Cakewalk and travel partner Al Rostamani for their invaluable support. Xpatzhub, UAE’s largest business community platform and event management company, took pride in hosting over 260,000 expats in Dubai.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Anul Mundra, founder and CEO of Xpatzhub, expressed enthusiasm for the future, stating that the UAE Women Business Owners Achievers Awards Season 2 represented a significant advancement.