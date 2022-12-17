Win big with Boomer 11

Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 1:52 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 2:18 PM

Boomer11 is a one-stop shop for sports enthusiasts of all ages to use their sporting knowledge to win exciting prizes in more ways than one without spending a single penny from their pocket. An app made in UAE for UAE, Boomer11 is the country’s first and only fan engagement platform that has tie-ups with widely recognised brands such as Urban Company, Noon, Jabra, Casio, Sun and Sands, Rixos, First Collection, Sharaf DG, Dusit Thani, and more. Boomer11 was built on the idea of creating a highly gamified experience through multiple sports for fans in the Middle East.

Since its inception, the Boomer11 app has been downloaded over 35,000 times and has 20,000 active players in the UAE. With over 17,000 TikTok followers, it is changing the way fans interact with their favourite sports in the UAE. Players have more than one way to avail lucrative rewards on Boomer11 — they can participate in the various public contests designated to each match, or they could also gather their friends and create a private contest and participate for the prizes.

Boomer11 is the go-to platform for friends and family to get close to their favourite sport and use their collective knowledge to reap the rewards via its collaboration with well-known brands.

There are also exciting quizzes where the more questions one gets right, the more virtual coins they earn, which can be redeemed for very real prizes. The Predictor feature tests the player’s powers of prediction wherein if they get their predictions right, they go on to win rewards.

Amit Singh, founder and director at Boomer11, said: “Boomer11 is the ideal platform for sports fans to help them go beyond simply watching the sport by engaging and competing with the community through daily fantasy challenges and our brand-new feature called The Predictor. The icing on the cake comes in the form of zero financial risks associated with the app and giving them an opportunity to put their passion into practice while incentivising them with exciting prizes from our partners.”