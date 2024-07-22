Navneet Kampani wins UAE Authors Award 2024 for his book Unmasking the Real You

Navneet Kampani, acclaimed best-selling author and beacon of thought leadership, claimed the esteemed UAE Authors Award 2024 – UAE’s Next Mastermind Awards for his transformative book, "Unmasking the Real You” at the majestic Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai.

"I am truly humbled to be recognised as UAE's Next Mastermind Author 2024. This award is my first award in UAE for my book and thus very close to my heart. I am deeply honoured, and this affirms my strong belief in transforming the ProPer lives of as many people as I can," said Kampani.

"Unmasking the Real You" is a thought-provoking work that navigates the delicate balance between professional acuity and personal fulfillment. Through his book, Mr. Kampani offers profound insights into achieving harmony in life's dual spheres using the metaphor of a cart-wheel, where the "Pro" (Professional) and "Per" (Personal) wheels are intricately linked by the axle – a symbol of the subconscious mind. The book not only clinched this coveted honor but also stirred souls with its profound exploration of personal growth and self-discovery.

The UAE’s Authors Award stands as a testament to Kampani’s unwavering dedication to inspiring others on his transformative journeys. With over three decades of experience in finance industry, Kampani's unique approach to mentorship and personal development has deeply resonated with numerous individuals and organisations navigating their own transformative paths. His blog "Your ProPer Guide" has become a go-to resource for those seeking guidance on personal growth and self-discovery.

The UAE Authors Award 2024 is one of the most coveted literary awards worldwide, recognising outstanding works in the field of literature. The award was presented at the UAE's Next Mastermind Award 2024, which celebrated outstanding leaders and innovators in business, coaching, and literature. The UAE's Next Mastermind Awards have celebrated leaders and innovators for over a decade, founded by Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and co-founded by Dr Navana Kundu. The platform inspires by showcasing success stories and fostering inspiration.

