Sahil Sajan leads Milano by Danube into the future; Chitrangada Singh joins as brand ambassador

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 2:51 PM

Milano by Danube, a leading luxury home solutions brand, celebrated a momentous occasion as Anis Sajan, vice chairman of Danube Group, proudly introduced his 23-year-old son, Sahil Sajan, as the new director of Milano by Danube. The event also marked the official announcement of renowned actor Chitrangada Singh as the brand ambassador of Milano, signalling a new era for the brand.

Milano is known for its quality products and covers a wide range of home solutions, including bathroom fittings, sanitary ware, tiles, hardware, furniture fittings, electricals, safety, and water purifiers.

The event was attended by industry leaders and guests along with the founder and chairman of Danube Group, Rizwan Sajan, and managing Director of Danube Group, who gathered to witness the announcement as Anis Sajan decided to pass on the baton to the next generation. Expressing his confidence in Sahil, Anis said: "Sahil brings youthful energy, innovative ideas, and a deep understanding of the brand’s core values. I am sure Milano will scale new heights under his leadership."

Sahil Sajan, the newly appointed director of Milano by Danube, shared his enthusiasm for his new role. Sahil said, "I am honoured to take on this responsibility and continue the legacy of excellence that Milano by Danube is known for. While it is a great privilege, it also comes with its share of pressures and challenges. I look forward to working closely with our team to drive innovation, enhance our product offerings, and expand our reach globally."

Showcasing his positivity for the future, Sahil emphasised Milano's commitment to research and development to create cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers. "Our focus on innovation ensures that our products are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional."

Another important announcement during the event was the introduction of Chitrangada Singh as the brand ambassador. Known for her grace, style, and impeccable acting talent, Singh’s association with Milano by Danube promises to elevate the brand’s presence and appeal. Commenting on the collaboration with Singh for Milano, Anis said: "With Chitrangada Singh, we have an ambassador who embodies the elegance, sophistication, and excellence that Milano stands for." In her address, the Bollywood actress said: "I am super-excited to join the Milano by Danube family. The brand nails it with top-notch quality and designs that are both chic and totally practical. A big shout out to Anis Sajan for bringing me into the Milano family. His leadership and vision are truly inspiring, and I really am honoured to be part of this journey." When asked by the media about launching his son into the leadership role, Anis replied, "Sahil worked as an intern for 5 years and started from scratch, earning this position through dedication and hard work. Under his vigilance, we have now opened a safety division, further expanding our product offerings."

This event marks a significant moment as Milano passes its legacy to a new generation, embracing fresh perspectives and approaches to business.