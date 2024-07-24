Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 1:03 PM

The Bu Abdullah Group was delighted to organise a press conference at the Bu Abdullah Investment Office in Dubai to honour Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan for receiving the prestigious Golden Visa in Dubai. The event also served to promote his upcoming action thriller film, Toofan.

Dr Bu Abdullah, chairman of the Bu Abdullah Group, expressed his pride and joy in supporting Khan's achievements and future endeavours. The Bu Abdullah Group played a pivotal role in securing the Golden Visa for Khan, recognising his significant contributions to the entertainment industry. The Golden Visa, a long-term residency visa, is awarded to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

"We are thrilled to support Shakib Khan not only in receiving the Golden Visa but also in promoting his new movie, 'Toofan,' which promises to be a spectacular action thriller," said Dr Bu Abdullah. "Shakib Khan is an exceptional talent, and we are honoured to be part of his journey."

The press conference attracted prominent media representatives and industry professionals, marking it as an international event. Dr Bu Abdullah emphasised the importance of such collaborations in fostering cross-cultural exchanges and promoting global talent.

Toofan, directed by Raihan Rafi, is set to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and high-octane action sequences. The film's release is highly anticipated, and Khan's involvement has generated significant buzz in the entertainment world. Khan expressed his gratitude towards Dr Bu Abdullah and the Bu Abdullah Group for their unwavering support. "Receiving the Golden Visa is a tremendous honour, and I am excited about the upcoming release of Toofan. I am grateful to Dr Bu Abdullah and his team for their encouragement and assistance throughout this journey," said Khan. The Bu Abdullah Group, renowned for its diverse business interests and philanthropic endeavours, continues to play a crucial role in supporting and promoting talent across various fields. This press conference is a testament to their commitment to fostering excellence and innovation. For more information, follow Dr Bu Abdullah.

— Vaishali Sanjay is the co-founder and editor at MICE Experts FZE.