Informa Connect Academy launches revolutionary sustainable HR certificate

A transformative educational experience, covering diverse topics such as leadership, talent and rewards, and well-being

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 10:43 AM

Informa Connect Academy, a premier provider of global education and training solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new 'Advanced Certificate in Sustainable HR (ACSHR)' programme. This comprehensive 8-module course is crafted to bridge the gap between traditional HR practices and the modern landscape of human capital leadership.

The ACSHR certificate is tailored to instil a renewed focus on driving impact, aligning stakeholder activities, and fostering innovative thinking within the HR domain. By prioritising these aspects, the programme equips participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of contemporary HR challenges effectively.

ACSHR is a comprehensive 8-domain programme, consisting of four courses, strategically crafted to cover diverse facets of sustainable HR. Each certificate—Leadership & Wellbeing, Talent & Development, Performance & Rewards, and Fundamentals & Innovation—offers a deep dive into critical areas essential for shaping the future of HR.

What sets this programme apart is its commitment to the UN Sustainability Goals (UNSDGs) and the guidance of ISO System Standards, ensuring that participants receive a world-class education benchmarked against the highest industry standards. Moreover, the ACSHR provides a practical, applied, and highly interactive learning experience, allowing professionals to implement their learning in real-world scenarios.

Delivered by experts from the field including Brad Boyson, Tom Raftery and Anne Eadie Tice, the curriculum features globally relevant case studies and impactful topics such as DEI, maturity models, AI, future of work, intangible assets, materiality, KPIs, and OKRs, ensuring participants are equipped with the latest insights and strategies to drive organisational success. Recognising the evolving landscape of today’s workforce, Megha Nagpal, divisional director — public training at Informa Connect Academy, states, "The ACSHR certification empowers professionals to not only drive organisational success but also create meaningful societal impact. With a robust projected employment rate in the UAE for 2024, this programme strategically prepares HR leaders for a dynamic landscape, navigating workforce complexities while championing sustainability."

Key learning outcomes of the ACSHR include the ability to apply sustainable HR leadership principles, interpret workforce relations and well-being, assess talent recruitment and retention strategies, evaluate performance analytics, comprehend rewards and compensation frameworks, analyse innovation and organisational structures, and understand work-related legal principles and policy essentials.