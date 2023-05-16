Weight loss and bariatric programme at King’s College Hospital London – Dubai

Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 12:56 PM Last updated: Tue 16 May 2023, 1:01 PM

Weight loss can be a deeply personal journey. The constant back and forth through different nutrition plans, fad diets, and intense exercise programmes without yielding results can be a stressful experience. It can leave a person feeling as though there is no end in sight. Knowing what information to trust is almost impossible when advertisements and influencers swear by a variant of diet plans or exercise challenges.

The medical experts at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai understand that the struggle to lose weight is unique for each individual. And that is why the King’s Bariatric and Weight Loss Programme has been re-launched.

According to Dr Farooq Khan, consultant hepatologist, gastroenterologist and interventional endoscopist, and weight loss specialist at King’s Dubai, this programme focuses on the individual, ensuring that every patient feels cared for, heard and understood as they continue their weight loss journey.

Holistic care and weight loss plans

“King’s Dubai provides patients with holistic care plans, leading to long-term patient success,” says Dr Khan, adding that while obesity is complex and cannot be solved through a single surgery, easy-to-follow nutrition plans, exercise regimens and simple lifestyle adjustments will play a crucial role in the individual’s weight loss journey.

“The multidisciplinary team of experts at King’s examine each patient as a whole person, understanding that often health issues are not isolated conditions. Our expert surgeons provide consultations for those patients requiring surgery in their individualised weight loss programme.”

Dr Khan states that the team of gastroenterologists, bariatric surgeons, endocrinologists, pulmonologists, bariatric anaesthetists, dietetics and psychologists work together to evaluate hormone levels, adjacent diseases and the entire digestive tract. King’s is the only centre in the UAE, which provides detailed liver evaluation as part of the standard evaluation in the weight loss journey. “The patient and the doctors will then make an informed decision based on all aspects of the patient’s health, including medical history,” he notes.

Dr Khan says that he has worked with lots of medical specialists throughout his career. However, he says that the weight management experts at King’s Dubai are the best in their field of medicine. They provide specialised types of surgeries, depending on the needs of each patient. The options could include:

● Endoscopic gastric balloon

● Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty

● Gastric band

● Gastric bypass

● Roux-en-y

● Mini gastric bypass

● Omega loop

● Sleeve gastrectomy/gastric sleeve

“Each one of these is prescribed based on the patient’s medical history, goals and lifestyle. Previous medical history and concerns, including diabetes, sleep apnea or asthma are also taken into account as these world-class experts build a weight loss plan,” continues the doctor.

“The King’s Dubai Bariatric Programme is built to provide patients with longevity. The specialists do not simply want their patients to have another weight loss/weight gain cycle. Instead, they provide practical step-by-step solutions and support for their patients so that weight loss becomes a sustainable lifestyle,” concludes Dr Khan.