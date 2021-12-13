Wealthface: An innovative investing platform

Wealthface is a one-stop-shop online investing platform that offers advanced financial planning without any limitations or restrictions to individuals who want to build wealth, retire early, or accumulate their wealth. Before the fintech industry became dominant, working with a financial planner used to be expensive due to high management fees, a minimum requirement to start an investment account, difficulty in withdrawing money, and the complications related to paperwork.

Wealthface has transformed this journey by giving clients the possibility to open an investment account without any monthly fees coupled with a simple account opening process, which takes a few minutes. Moreover, it provides you with the possibility to fund the account locally free of charge, including access to money liquidity anytime without any restrictions.

The Wealthface investment methodology is backed by Nobel prize award-winning research that protects the client capital from any downside and optimises the portfolio's return.

The investment platform solves multiple problems that clients have faced in the past like high fees, high minimum deposits, commission fees, limited access to the market, and no fractional shares. Wealthface does not replace human advice, but it actually blends it with technology to offer a robo-advisor hybrid solution to satisfy all investor types.

The invest plans include:

-Education planning

-Retirement planning

-Building wealth

- Halal investing

Bilal Majbour, founder and CEO, Wealthface, said: "Wealthface makes sure to offer clients a user-friendly platform at a low cost and to make the financial market accessible to everyone with a hybrid solution, a combination between digital and human advice. During the Pandemic, the performance of our portfolio outperformed the market and positioned us as the best Robo Advice platform when it comes to returning on investment and our results confirm what I am saying. We are looking forward to continuing to serve our clients, and we will keep looking after their own interests”.

For more information: Tel: +971 2 694 8501 /+971 50 964 1641

Address: Office # 2434, 24th Floor, Al Sila Tower, Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE PO Box: 128666