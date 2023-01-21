‘VAT on US’ promotion from Apparel Group

Club Apparel is also awarding a total of Dh100,000 in Club Apparel points

Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 3:32 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 3:58 PM

As part of the 28th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the ‘VAT on US’ promotion from Apparel Group is back, offering greater value on top DSF deals. Until January 22, shoppers buying any items in-store at all Club Apparel brands, and online on www.6thstreet.com, will receive an extra five per cent off the bill, applicable on all transactions.

Club Apparel is also awarding a total of Dh100,000 in Club Apparel points. A total of 24 shoppers throughout the promotion period will receive Club Apparel Points worth Dh1250, while seven more lucky shoppers have the chance to win Club Apparel Points worth a whopping Dh10,000.

Participating brands include Crocs, Dune London, Hush Puppies, Toms, HEMA Amsterdam, R&B, Rituals, Lakeland, Nine West, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, LC Waikiki, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Herschel, Levi’s, Inglot, La Vie En Rose, The Children’s Place, Ardene, Aeropostale, Skechers, Athlete’s Co, Naturalizer, Charles & Keith, BBZ, Birkenstock, Call It Spring, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Moreschi, R&B Kids, Havaianas, CCC Shoes and Bags, F5 Global, Steve Madden, and New Yorker.