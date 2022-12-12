UAE welcomes art from around the globe

Published: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 12:35 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 1:36 PM

"Tolerance is the basis of building and linking societies, in addition to disseminating the values of peace and coexistence. Furthermore, the UAE society is righteous, tolerant, and keen on humanitarian traditions and values." "The leadership, government and people of the UAE are inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's legacy, thoughts, and firm approach to make the UAE an oasis of tolerance, pluralism, and diversity, where people can live in an environment of acceptance, respect, and harmony."

With the motive of setting up an equal platform for all, Funun Arts group of UAE, came up with a unique art exhibition 'BIJOY', taking place at the Dubai International Art Center (DIAC), Dubai from December 12 to 21. This event is sponsored by PowerPac (a concern of Sikder Group), which is one of the largest business conglomerates based in Bangladesh, having more than 70 business ventures around the globe.

Around 80 paintings will be a part of this mega overseas international art exhibition to celebrate and pay tribute to the 51st Victory Day of Bangladesh. 55 artists from Bangladesh and artists from 20 diverse nationalities will showcase their work depicting that art is beyond borders and artists are always at the forefront to be a part of the celebration. This Victory of Bangladesh came on December 16, 1971, under the prudent leadership of the father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Ron Haque Sikder, managing director at PowerPac stated that this is a prestigious event to sponsor to show their tribute to the victory of Bangladesh and this will be the pride for the nation to arrange such a large overseas art event showing the culture of Bangladesh through the artist canvases.

Suhail Mohammad Al Zarooni, renowned business personnel and the consul-general of Bangladesh in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, B M Jamal Hossain will inaugurate this mega art event. Sikder, Muayad Kafesha along with many other dignitaries will be there for the inaugural ceremony of this unique mega event.

Shiba and Farah Khan, founder of Funun Arts added that this is the largest overseas art show by Bangladeshi artists in Dubai. Shiba and Farah also said that it is our aim is to represent art and bring talents to light. “If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance, then anything can be achieved.” Our aim is to bring the whole community on one platform and for this art is the best way as it is beyond any boundaries.

Funun Arts is a platform where artists are given an opportunity to exhibit their talents in a space that is affordable and allows them the freedom to enhance their creativity. Funun Arts Group exhibits both locally and internationally, collaborating with galleries and participating in international art fairs along with a number of shows in the UAE. Now more than 500 multinational artists are a part of this art community. Funun Arts is a one-stop solution that creates a bridge between artists, art collectors, art enthusiasts, architects, and interior designers.

For Mahfuz Canvas, 'BIJOY' will be the first largest overseas art exhibition. Mahfuzur Rahman, founder of Mahfuz Canvas said that they view this endeavour as their greatest international achievement till date and this is the largest overseas self-taught Bangladeshi artists art exhibition yet. He also thanked the Consulate General of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Dubai, and PowerPac, the title sponsor for their extending support towards this event.

It can be best quoted as "Art inspires us the concept of unity and tolerance and see ourselves as the party of a bigger universe.”