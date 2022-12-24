UAE and Saudi Arabia to host GPRC summit 2023

Michael Rasmussen

The invitation-only event will take place on January 23 in Riyadh and January 25 in Dubai.

Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 1:57 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 2:22 PM

GPRC Summit 2023, organised by Ejtemaat Events and hosted by Corporater will bring together GRC experts, CEOs, senior-level executives, and key decision makers from across industries to discuss technology, insights, and key trends shaping the future of enterprise management. The invitation-only event will take place on January 23 in Riyadh and January 25 in Dubai. Michael Rasmussen, GRPC Summit keynote speaker, GRC analyst and pundit, GRC 20/20 Research, said: “Organisations need complete 360° situational awareness and visibility into risks, performance, and objectives in 2023.

Dissociated siloed approaches to risk management that do not span processes and systems can leave the organisation with fragments of truth that fail to see the big picture across the enterprise, as well as how it impacts their strategy and objectives. This is what the GPRC Summit is about and I am looking forward to engaging and interacting with organisations on this topic.”