Top deals at Jumbo this DSF

For shoppers looking for excuses to hoard the latest gadgets and gizmos, Jumbo is giving you ones that are impossible to contest. The electronics retailer is offering deep discounts on tech essentials like smartphones, laptops, appliances, headphones and more for this DSF. If the ‘more-than-your-value-for-money’ proposition isn’t reason enough, the daily gold raffles are a great lure.
From the many bargains, here are the top six great buys at Jumbo worth checking out.
You heard that right, the Oppo Reno model is only available through Jumbo. The stylish and slim phone is a great choice for those who love clicking portraits. With a lot of camera-specific modes, it’s great for social media content creation and vlogging in general.
Was: AED 1,799 Now: AED 1,499 Save: AED 300
Plus freebies – True wireless earbuds + Backpack
Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 7 2-in-1 laptop
The Yoga 6 Gen 7 2-in-1 laptop boasts epic battery life and robust audio-visual to bring your entertainment to life. Combined with the lightweight design and recycled materials that comprise the stylish chassis, this convertible device is ideal for anyone who requires high performance on the go without compromising the planet.
Was: AED 3,499 Now: 2,599 Save: AED 900
Plus freebies – Backpack + Wireless Mouse
Elegant design with an easy-clean finish, the Hitachi side-by-side glass refrigerator has an ample amount of storage space and a touchscreen controller. It uses Hitachi’s high-tech inverter compressor and dual-fan cooling system, which cools each compartment independently. A great addition to your kitchen.
Was: AED 6,299 Now: AED 4,999 Save: AED 1,300
Sony Alpha a7C Mirrorless Digital
Despite the compact size of the camera body, the α7C delivers the spectacular image quality for both stills and movies that you'd expect from a full-frame camera. With fast, wide and steadfast Autofocus, it captures professional pictures with reduced noise and details in both shadows and highlights possible. A good choice for photography lovers!
Was: AED 6,999 Now: AED 5,999 Save: AED 1,000
Plus freebies: Backpack, Tripod Bundle and Promo SD Card
Experience stunning picture quality with a range of cutting-edge features with this S95B 65” model. It’s excellent for watching movies or gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness, exceptional colour gamut and the anti-reflection feature of the screen. Its LaserSlim design gives the TV an elegant and minimalistic look that can improve the aesthetics of your living room.
Was: AED 9,199 Now: AED 6,999 Save: AED 2,200
Plus freebies: Logitech wireless keyboard
The wireless headphone combines Sony’s best-ever noise-cancelling technology with superior sound for a truly remarkable listening experience. Featuring four microphones on each earcup, this version captures ambient sound more accurately. The lightweight headphones in the newly developed 'soft fit leather' finish fits snugly around the head with less pressure on the ears for all-day comfort.
Was: AED 1,799 Now: AED 1,199 Save: AED 600
Get all these and more from your nearest Jumbo store or on jumbo.ae until January 29. Get additional offers on Home Appliances in-store and on jumbo.ae.
The much-awaited raffle for the stylish JAC J7 cars will next take place on February 14.
