Top deals at Jumbo this DSF

Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 1:28 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 2:26 PM

For shoppers looking for excuses to hoard the latest gadgets and gizmos, Jumbo is giving you ones that are impossible to contest. The electronics retailer is offering deep discounts on tech essentials like smartphones, laptops, appliances, headphones and more for this DSF. If the ‘more-than-your-value-for-money’ proposition isn’t reason enough, the daily gold raffles are a great lure.

From the many bargains, here are the top six great buys at Jumbo worth checking out.

Jumbo-Exclusive Oppo Reno 7

You heard that right, the Oppo Reno model is only available through Jumbo. The stylish and slim phone is a great choice for those who love clicking portraits. With a lot of camera-specific modes, it’s great for social media content creation and vlogging in general.

Was: AED 1,799 Now: AED 1,499 Save: AED 300

Plus freebies – True wireless earbuds + Backpack

Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 7 2-in-1 laptop

The Yoga 6 Gen 7 2-in-1 laptop boasts epic battery life and robust audio-visual to bring your entertainment to life. Combined with the lightweight design and recycled materials that comprise the stylish chassis, this convertible device is ideal for anyone who requires high performance on the go without compromising the planet.

Was: AED 3,499 Now: 2,599 Save: AED 900

Plus freebies – Backpack + Wireless Mouse

Hitachi Refrigerator

Elegant design with an easy-clean finish, the Hitachi side-by-side glass refrigerator has an ample amount of storage space and a touchscreen controller. It uses Hitachi’s high-tech inverter compressor and dual-fan cooling system, which cools each compartment independently. A great addition to your kitchen.

Was: AED 6,299 Now: AED 4,999 Save: AED 1,300

Sony Alpha a7C Mirrorless Digital

Despite the compact size of the camera body, the α7C delivers the spectacular image quality for both stills and movies that you'd expect from a full-frame camera. With fast, wide and steadfast Autofocus, it captures professional pictures with reduced noise and details in both shadows and highlights possible. A good choice for photography lovers!

Was: AED 6,999 Now: AED 5,999 Save: AED 1,000

Plus freebies: Backpack, Tripod Bundle and Promo SD Card

Samsung S95B TV OLED 4K

Experience stunning picture quality with a range of cutting-edge features with this S95B 65” model. It’s excellent for watching movies or gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness, exceptional colour gamut and the anti-reflection feature of the screen. Its LaserSlim design gives the TV an elegant and minimalistic look that can improve the aesthetics of your living room.

Was: AED 9,199 Now: AED 6,999 Save: AED 2,200

Plus freebies: Logitech wireless keyboard

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones

The wireless headphone combines Sony’s best-ever noise-cancelling technology with superior sound for a truly remarkable listening experience. Featuring four microphones on each earcup, this version captures ambient sound more accurately. The lightweight headphones in the newly developed 'soft fit leather' finish fits snugly around the head with less pressure on the ears for all-day comfort.

Was: AED 1,799 Now: AED 1,199 Save: AED 600

Get all these and more from your nearest Jumbo store or on jumbo.ae until January 29. Get additional offers on Home Appliances in-store and on jumbo.ae.